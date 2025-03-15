Terence (Siong Woon) Peh Buys 1,250,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$925,000.00 ($585,443.04).

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60.

About Finbar Group

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

