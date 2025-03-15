Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 337.87 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.39). Approximately 32,628,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,553,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesco

Tesco Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of £22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.22.

In other Tesco news, insider Gerard Murphy bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £148,400 ($191,954.47). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,073 shares of company stock worth $14,867,657. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.