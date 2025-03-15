TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
TFF Group Stock Performance
Shares of TFF Group stock remained flat at C$42.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.75. TFF Group has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$42.75.
TFF Group Company Profile
