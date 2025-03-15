TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TFF Group Stock Performance

Shares of TFF Group stock remained flat at C$42.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.75. TFF Group has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$42.75.

TFF Group Company Profile

TFF Group, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers forestry and logging, stave milling, whisky and bourbon cooperages, cask making, wood and oenological products, and stainless-steel containers.

