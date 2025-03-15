The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,964,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 30.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,838,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000,000 after purchasing an additional 892,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at about $17,390,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 53.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 553,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

