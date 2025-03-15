The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $29.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $29.75.

Shares of CI stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.79 and its 200 day moving average is $316.78. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.31.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cigna Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

