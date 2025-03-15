The GDL Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

The GDL Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GDL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

