The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Robert W. Paiano Sells 13,138 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. The trade was a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.47 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $474,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $271,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

