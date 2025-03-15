The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303,876 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $157,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,707 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,319,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $837,951,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TJX Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 827,103 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

