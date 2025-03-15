The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

