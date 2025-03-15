Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brunswick by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,010,000 after acquiring an additional 452,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,578,000 after acquiring an additional 109,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BC

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.