Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 11,842,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,620% from the average daily volume of 688,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

