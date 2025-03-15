Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Trading 32.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) shot up 32.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 2,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Till Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Till Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.