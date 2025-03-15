Top Solar Stocks To Watch Today – March 14th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in the production, installation, or support of solar energy technologies. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the solar power industry, which includes manufacturers of solar panels, providers of solar energy solutions, and firms developing related technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.45. 69,436,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,134,930. The company has a market capitalization of $802.37 billion, a PE ratio of 122.33, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.67. 3,060,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,613. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $518.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,843. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.71. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Recommended Stories