Top Space Stocks To Watch Today – March 12th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies that are directly involved in the exploration, development, and commercialization of space-related technologies. These stocks typically include firms producing satellites, rockets, and other space infrastructure, offering investors exposure to the growing opportunities within the commercial space sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,232,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,828,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $138.99 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $495.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $518.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.87.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE ETN traded up $11.60 on Wednesday, reaching $293.91. 3,039,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,828. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

