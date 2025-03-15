Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Trading Up 9.5% – Should You Buy?

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.14 and last traded at $54.43. Approximately 456,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 289,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $6.5153 per share. This is a boost from Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF’s previous dividend of $3.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

