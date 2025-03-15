Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the February 13th total of 396,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 0.9 %

Trinity Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.