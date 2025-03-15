Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Announces $0.30 — Dividend

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Trip.com Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trip.com Group to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

