United Capital Management of KS Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $596.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

