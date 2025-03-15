United Capital Management of KS Inc. Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

