VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

