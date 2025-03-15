Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Takes $255,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

