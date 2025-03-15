Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,299,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VTI opened at $276.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

