Van Strum & Towne Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.82. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

