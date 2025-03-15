Van Strum & Towne Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,474 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

