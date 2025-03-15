Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 11,067 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,385,000 after acquiring an additional 375,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,370,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,817,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,430,000 after buying an additional 170,893 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

