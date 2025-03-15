VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.81). Approximately 5,238,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 737% from the average daily volume of 625,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.20 ($0.80).

The firm has a market cap of £271.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.48.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

