Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Down 44.7% in February

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of VIGL opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Stories

