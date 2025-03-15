Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

ADI stock opened at $208.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.66.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

