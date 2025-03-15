Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a 28.2% increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

