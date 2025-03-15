Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,698 ($73.70) and last traded at GBX 5,647.67 ($73.05), with a volume of 2311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,240 ($67.78).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.02) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
