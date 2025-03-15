Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $300.83 and last traded at $304.11, with a volume of 20523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.43.

Winmark Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.83 and its 200 day moving average is $378.74.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.05). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Winmark

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Winmark by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 1,087.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

