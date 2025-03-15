Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,727,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,138,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,300 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,109.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,511.96. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

