Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,340 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.4 %

WDS opened at $14.35 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.39%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Articles

