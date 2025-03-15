Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.11. 1,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

