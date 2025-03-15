Zevin Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,590 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 1.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Integras Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 6.4 %

CRWD stock opened at $353.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 693.60, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

