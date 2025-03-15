Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Zoetis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $5,319,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.8 %

Zoetis stock opened at $161.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

