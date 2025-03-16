12,166 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.9% of GWN Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $383,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $264.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

