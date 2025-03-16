1,704 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Tumwater Wealth Management LLC

Tumwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.93.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

