2,900 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,994,000 after buying an additional 89,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,519,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after buying an additional 277,108 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 155.6% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,138,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,629,000 after acquiring an additional 693,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,835,000 after acquiring an additional 78,354 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $125.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $131.39.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

