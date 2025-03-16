355,000 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. NexGen Energy makes up 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

NYSE NXE opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.97. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

