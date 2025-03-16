39,080 Shares in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Purchased by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $26.97 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.