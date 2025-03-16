4,817 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Ascent Capital Management LLC

Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

