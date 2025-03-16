500 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.