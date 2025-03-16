5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Update

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

FEAM stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($4.83) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEAM Free Report ) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms recently commented on FEAM. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.