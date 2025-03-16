800 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 509,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews by 5.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,860 shares of company stock worth $13,486,463. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of L opened at $86.56 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $72.91 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.