A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 13th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZ opened at $6.75 on Friday. A2Z Smart Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZ. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

