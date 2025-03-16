Aaron Ahola Sells 4,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $323,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,074.12. The trade was a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $110.18.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,445,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

