Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,608 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 722.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99,255 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $125.16 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $92.96 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.93.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

