abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 348,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 13th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AWP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 400,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,519. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

