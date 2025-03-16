Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 16,040 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,183,000 after purchasing an additional 230,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after purchasing an additional 558,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.81 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

